Media tower collapses onto Kosciusko radio station during severe thunderstorm(Breezy News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A media tower collapsed onto a Kosciusko radio station during a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday, reports Breezy News.

The collapse was apparently caused by a tree that fell onto one of the tower’s supporting wires.

Thankfully, no one was injured. Only one person was inside the building at the time of the incident.

All three radio stations that exist inside the building are currently off the air as engineers work to restore operation.

