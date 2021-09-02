Louisiana residents flock to South Mississippi in search of available gasoline

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Gasoline is in very high demand across the Coast. The city of Poplarville has been swarmed with people in need of fuel, and city leadership is pleading with residents to be patient, reminding them how South Mississippi was in the same situation 16 years ago.

Traffic was at a standstill on Highway 53 in Poplarville. Car after car, all edging their way closer to a nearby gas station.

“I came all the way out of New Orleans, Louisiana, to get some gas, and the gas lines are all at least about a half-mile long,” said David Sterling.

Sterling traveled about 75 miles just for gas, but he’s making the most of it, even snagging a souvenir for his wife.

“We spend more time going to one gas station after another, after another,” Sterling said.

“It’s just a bounce trip from gas station to gas station to see who has what,” said New Orleans resident Robert Herron. “I had to keep going further out.”

Herron is stocking up on fuel for four families, all medically dependent on their generators right now.

“Even where they have power, they don’t have fuel, so you have to keep going, and we were running on an empty tank,” said Ike Ryan.

Ryan hit the highway in Covington, driving about 50 miles until he saw the line here to fill up here.

“It’s been slamming every day,” said Wanda Stanfield, manager of the Chevron located on Highway 53.

She called on local authorities for help Tuesday when she said the traffic was even worse.

“I have to say, I owe it all to them right there,” she said.

Stanfield said her store ran out of gas Monday, and cars were lined up Tuesday morning while the pumps were still empty. Thankfully, a truck arrived just in time with fresh gas.

However, another challenge has been keeping her shelves inside stocked. Not even a Coca-Cola delivery truck could make its way through Tuesday.

“And I don’t know when we’ll get milk. If he’s got to wait, he better have a good refrigerated truck, that’s all I can say,” Stanfield said.

“That’s all you can do is be patient,” said Poplarville resident Kenny Smith as he waited for his own turn at the pump.

“It’s unbelievable. I didn’t think it would be like this, but, you know, everybody’s coming from everywhere,” he said.

Everyone waiting, whether local or from out of state, all had the same thought in mind.

“I hope they don’t run out by the time we get up there,” said Louisiana resident Kelle Montenegro.

Stanfield said she’s not sure when the next truck will arrive.

