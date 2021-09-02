LIST: Where can I drop off supply donations in the Pine Belt?

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you want to make a donation to Hurricane Ida relief efforts? If so, there are many places around the Pine Belt that are currently collecting supplies.

The following list names a few of the organizations that are currently taking donations at this time. More organizations may be added in the future.

FCSO + Southern Storm Relief

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Southern Storm Relief to provide donations to benefit members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. They are expecting cleaning supplies, water, non-perishables, batteries, new clothing and toiletries, such as feminine hygiene and baby wipes. Donations can be dropped off at the Forrest County Sherriff’s Office at 55 Arena Drive in Hattiesburg or the locations listed below:

FCFS + FCEM + The Family Y

The Forrest County Fire Services, the Forrest County Emergency Management Agency and The Family Y of Southeast Mississippi are collecting relief supplies to distribute in Louisiana now through Monday, Sept. 6. They are collecting bottled water, plastic buckets, mops, bleach, flat head shovels, pet food, soap, towels, toothpaste & brush, toilet paper, deodorant, diapers, baby food, baby wipes, canned goods and new packs of clothing, such as T-shirts, underwear and socks. Residents can drop these items off at the locations listed below:

Volunteer Fire Departments in Forrest County

The Forrest County Emergency Management Office Monday - Friday, 7: 30 a.m. - 4:30 pm

The Family Y in Hattiesburg and Petal Thursday, 5 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday, 4 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.



Trinity Baptist Chuch

Trinity Baptist Church, located on 35 Trinity Road, Laurel, MS 39443, is also expecting supplies. They are collecting: bottled water, Gatorade, canned food items, snack items, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, paper towels, toilet paper and first aid supplies. Residents can drop off donations at the church building.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is working to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ and provide emergency relief. Local offices are now collecting money for supplies and services they will send in disaster relief trucks to our neighbors in Louisiana.

You can text “Ida” to 5155 for a link to donate or go to give.helpsalvationarmy.org.

This article will be updated when more information will be provided

