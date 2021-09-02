LIST: Resources for Louisiana storm victims

LOUISIANA (WDAM) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is organizing resources to assist people from Louisiana who were affected by Hurricane Ida.

The agency is offering help in the form of individual assistance to folks from 25 parishes. The parishes open to individual assistance are: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

FEMA says if you have homeowners or rental insurance, to contact your insurance provider first, and then send the settlement approval of denial to FEMA.

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.

FEMA says eligible survivors may be eligible for a one-time payment per household of $500 for critical, life-sustaining items such as water, food, fuel or prescritpions.

One month of expedited rental assistance may be available to eligible applicants in the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, and Washington.

For temporary repairs to damaged roofs, register at blueroof.ua or call 888-766-32-58. This service is available for the following parishes: : Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne.

Below is a list of other emergency resources that may be helpful to those worker to recover from the storm:

American Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org/local/louisiana/get-help.html or call 504-620-3105

Temporary shelter needs: Text LAShelter to 898211 or dial 211 to locate a shelter.

Power outage map: http://www.lpsc.louisiana.gov/.

Road closures and conditions: https://www.511la.org.

Local emergency resources: http://gohsep.la.gov/ABOUT/PARISHPA

Economic Recovery: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ or call (800) 659-2955

Insurance: www.ldi.la.gov.

Disaster fraud: agjefflandry.com/Files/Shared/Documents/ConsumerTipsforNaturalDisasters.pdf

SNAP assistance: http://dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/snap-hot-foods-waiver

State resources: https://hurricanerecovery.la.gov/

