Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

LIST: Resources for Louisiana storm victims

Homes in Kenner, Lousiana, were massively damaged by Hurricane Ida.
Homes in Kenner, Lousiana, were massively damaged by Hurricane Ida.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISIANA (WDAM) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is organizing resources to assist people from Louisiana who were affected by Hurricane Ida.

The agency is offering help in the form of individual assistance to folks from 25 parishes. The parishes open to individual assistance are: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

FEMA says if you have homeowners or rental insurance, to contact your insurance provider first, and then send the settlement approval of denial to FEMA.

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.

FEMA says eligible survivors may be eligible for a one-time payment per household of $500 for critical, life-sustaining items such as water, food, fuel or prescritpions.

One month of expedited rental assistance may be available to eligible applicants in the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, and Washington.

For temporary repairs to damaged roofs, register at blueroof.ua or call 888-766-32-58. This service is available for the following parishes: : Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne.

Below is a list of other emergency resources that may be helpful to those worker to recover from the storm:

American Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org/local/louisiana/get-help.html or call 504-620-3105

Temporary shelter needs: Text LAShelter to 898211 or dial 211 to locate a shelter.

Power outage map: http://www.lpsc.louisiana.gov/.

Road closures and conditions: https://www.511la.org.

Local emergency resources: http://gohsep.la.gov/ABOUT/PARISHPA

Economic Recovery: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ or call (800) 659-2955

Insurance: www.ldi.la.gov.

Disaster fraud: agjefflandry.com/Files/Shared/Documents/ConsumerTipsforNaturalDisasters.pdf

SNAP assistance: http://dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/snap-hot-foods-waiver

State resources: https://hurricanerecovery.la.gov/

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A broken down 18-wheeler is causing traffic to back up.
I-59 SB is backed up for miles in Hattiesburg
FILE
Laurel woman dies after being hit by truck
A survivor and first responders who rushed to help are recalling the terrifying moments after...
Survivor, first responders recall terrifying moments after Hwy. 26 collapse
Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Two men electrocuted during power restoration efforts in Alabama

Latest News

Patrick's Thursday AM Forecast 9/2
Sunny skies expected for Friday, Saturday
There are many places around the Pine Belt that are currently collecting supplies that you can...
LIST: Where can I drop off supply donations in the Pine Belt?
Tropical Update 9/1/21
Tropical Update 9/1/21
Patrick's Thursday AM Forecast 9/2
Patrick's Thursday AM Forecast 9/2