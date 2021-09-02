Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Ida blamed for several nursing home resident deaths

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Four nursing home residents died after Hurricane Ida, but full details of their deaths are unknown because state health inspectors said Thursday that they were turned away from examining conditions at the facility to which they had been evacuated.

Three of the deaths are considered storm-related, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release.

The agency said its investigators were “expelled” from the private property on Tuesday, preventing them from fully investigating.

“We have significant concerns about conditions in this facility,” the department said, adding that it is working to find safe places for all 843 residents, beginning with the most vulnerable.

The nursing home residents were evacuated from seven facilities around Louisiana.

Few other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A broken down 18-wheeler is causing traffic to back up.
I-59 SB is backed up for miles in Hattiesburg
FILE
Laurel woman dies after being hit by truck
A survivor and first responders who rushed to help are recalling the terrifying moments after...
Survivor, first responders recall terrifying moments after Hwy. 26 collapse
Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Two men electrocuted during power restoration efforts in Alabama

Latest News

Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll tops 40 after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Benjamin Dagley, charged with assaulting MSNBC reporter, arrested by U.S. Marshals
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death