Hattiesburg churches to host food drive for Louisiana evacuees

Community leaders feeding the Louisiana families in Hattiesburg
By Mia Monet
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Churches in Hattiesburg are coming together to feed displaced evacuees.

Mildred Maddox Clark wanted a way to help the Louisiana families stuck in Mississippi.

“I was riding on Monday and noticed all the cars that were at the hotels, and after seeing that it reminded me of Hurricane Katrina, how we were displaced as a family,” says Clark, event organizer.

The first person she called was her brother, Pastor Kimble Allen, of New Covenant Baptist Church, and together they came up with the idea to feed the families hot meals.

“My sister always has already hit on the fact that this is not about one place doing it. Our community is coming together, other vendors are coming together and also members from other churches are coming together,” says Allen.

But Allen could not continue planning the event without including his long-time friend and brother in Christ, Pastor Chester Hopkins, Jr., of Greater Antioch Baptist Church.

“We often, on a week-to-week basis as pastors, as brothers, always discuss what can we do better to serve the people of God and the community. And, so, just listening to the urgency in the depths of his heart. By way of sharing his heart and his sister’s heart, it compelled me” says Hopkins.

He joined the brother and sister duo in getting the word out by going to different hotels and passing out the flyers to the Louisiana residents.

“So, it’s really about feeding the people, feeding God’s people, while they are in our community displaced and all of that. it’s a joint effort of churches, different businesses, and the community coming together to feed God’s people to glorify God,” says Clark

The event will be this Saturday from noon until they run out of food. If you’d like to donate, you can reach out to them through their churches.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

