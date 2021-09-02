Forest Service reopens recreation areas after Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service announced Thursday that most recreation areas, including those on the Homochitto and De Soto Ranger districts, are now open while workers continue to carry out recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

The De Soto Ranger District reopened the following trails and recreation areas, including:

Big Biloxi Campground Recreation Area;

Moody and Janice Landings;

Big Creek Landing;

Black Creek Shooting Range;

Ashe Lake Recreation Area;

Tuxachanie Trail.

All other recreation areas on the De Soto Ranger District, including Fairley Bridge Landing and motorized trails, remained closed.

The Homochitto Ranger District opened the following:

Okhissa Lake Recreation Area;

Clear Springs Recreation Area;

Woodman Springs Shooting Range.

Forest Service workers are continuing to assess damage from Hurricane Ida and urge all visitors to put safety first and exercise caution.

Fallen trees and pockets of excess water remain in some areas, and some roads remain underwater or washed out.

If faced with standing or flowing water in roads, remember turn around, don’t drown.

For the latest information, visit our Facebook page @USFSMississippi.

