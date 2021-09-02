Win Stuff
East Mississippi Correctional Facility inmate death under investigation

Robert Williams, 29, found dead in East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Robert Williams, 29, found dead in East Mississippi Correctional Facility
By Howard Ballou
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The East Mississippi Correctional Facility is investigating the death of an inmate.

Robert Williams, MDOC #160826, was found dead in his cell on August 31.

Williams, 29, was sentenced to ten years in 2013 for burglary, aggravated assault, and armed robbery in Pike County.

An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.

