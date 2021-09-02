Win Stuff
10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts

The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten soldiers were taken to the hospital after a crash as part of a convoy headed to Louisiana to aid with Hurricane Ida relief.

Lieutenant Brian Myers says the group was travelling on I-55, near the I-220 split, when another driver cut them off, causing a chain reaction.

The lead of the convoy slammed their brakes, causing six military vehicles to collide.

Ten soldiers were taken to the hospital per protocol but just one had minor injuries.

Traffic is blocked in the area but expected to be cleared soon.

The scene on I-55
The scene on I-55(MDOT)

