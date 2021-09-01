West Marion Primary takes time to make virtual learning fun students

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - West Marion Primary School recently went to virtual learning after several students were infected by COVID-19.

“Our numbers caused us to transition to virtual learning. However, those numbers were concentrated in small areas,” says West Marion Primary School Principal Vicki Boone.

As they transitioned to online school, teachers put together fun activities for the children to keep them engaged at home during class.

This week the primary school held “Wacky Fun” virtual days allowing the students to dress up.

“Today is ‘Wacky hair Wednesday,’ and you can tell we have wacky hair. Tomorrow we are going to do ‘Throw on your favorite hat.’ They get to wear their favorite hat, and then Friday is ‘Spirit Day,’” says Kelsey Sumrall and Garyn Miller, 2nd-grade teachers at West Marion Primary.

Boone says parents have made the online learning process very easy for teachers and students.

“Parents hold a very important piece of the puzzle in their child’s education,” says Boone. “It’s so much fun to see when they have their live google meets that parents sitting right next to the child. And they’re like, ‘Oh you see that pronoun in that book,’ or ‘You can do it.’”

Before going virtual, COVID protocols were already in place for the school. When students return on Sept. 7, Boone says administrators plan to add more preventative measures to keep the spread down.

To-go meals have been provided for the students each day.

Boone says each child is their top priority.

