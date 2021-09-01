Warm and muggy Wednesday; slight cool off later this week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Wednesday morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Today will be partly cloudy with sunnier skies this afternoon. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most of us should stay dry. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Temps will fall into the low 80s this evening with overnight lows in the low 70s.

Nicer weather will move into the area Thursday as a cold front slides through the area. While it won’t be much cooler, it will push in some much drier air into the area. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be nice and sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s with low humidity. Overnight lows will dip down into the mid-60s.

This weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.