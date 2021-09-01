VacsUpMs hosts two events this Labor Day weekend in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - VacsUpMs is set to kick off its statewide campaign in a series of events this Labor Day weekend

The first event will begin in Columbia on Saturday, Sept. 4, starting at 10 a.m. The event will be hosted at the New Life Fellowship Church located at 211 Eagle Day Drive.

“We want people to spread the vaccine and not spread the virus. We prayed for a solution to this worldwide pandemic and it appears that our answer has come in the form of a vaccine. This is our shot,” said Dr. Terry Weems, pastor of the New Life Fellowship Church.

On Labor Day, Sept. 6, The Family YMCA will also host the VacsUpMs Labor Day Leaf River Rivalry at both its Hattiesburg and Petal Campuses to see which location can get more people vaccinated. The event will kick off at 11 a.m. at both locations.

“This is a great opportunity for the Family YMCA to deliver on its founding principles. We are excited to host this historic event and invite the entire city of Hattiesburg and the City of Petal to come out to participate on Labor Day. This is what family means when you say the ‘Family Y.’ We’re here to help,” said Matt Rumph, executive director of The Family YMCA.

The goal of the campaign is to get as many Mississippians as possible vaccinated as quickly as possible with the understanding our state is in a crisis.

All of the events will have free BBQ, live entertainment & participants can win up to $1,000 if they come out and get their 1st, 2nd or booster shot.

According to event officials, Marion County has an opportunity to be the first county to be at least 50% vaccinated if enough people come out to be vaccinated Saturday, Sept. 4th. If Marion County doesn’t have enough people to get vaccinated this weekend, Forrest County has the opportunity to become the first county to be at least 50% vaccinated on Monday, Sept. 6.

“Protect yourself and your loved ones. Get vaccinated. Vaccines are free and safe,” said Dr. Thad Waites, chairman of the board of Mississippi State Department of Health.

