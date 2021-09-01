UPDATE: FCSO ends search for runaway teenager

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office ended the search for Savannah Starks

According to FCSO, the sixteen-year-old has been found, and she is safe.

FCSO originally asked for the public’s help in finding a runaway teenager. She was reportedly last seen in Petal on Aug. 30, 2021, at around 10 p.m.

Savannah Starks, 16, stands at 5-foot-10-inches, weighs 220 pounds, has brown eyes and has brown, red and blonde box braids. (Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

FCSO thanks the public for assisting in the search.

