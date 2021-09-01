UPDATE: FCSO ends search for runaway teenager
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office ended the search for Savannah Starks
According to FCSO, the sixteen-year-old has been found, and she is safe.
FCSO originally asked for the public’s help in finding a runaway teenager. She was reportedly last seen in Petal on Aug. 30, 2021, at around 10 p.m.
FCSO thanks the public for assisting in the search.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.