Sunny skies expected this afternoon, cold front to move in Thursday

Patrick Bigbie's First Alert Weather-Wednesday-WDAM 7 (08-06-2021)
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Wednesday, everyone!

We’re starting off the day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Today will be partly cloudy with sunnier skies this afternoon. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out, but most of us should stay dry.

Highs will be in the low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the lower 80s this evening with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Nicer weather will move into the area later tomorrow as a cold front slides through the area. While it won’t be much cooler, it will push in some much drier air into the area.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be nice and sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s with low humidity. Overnight lows will dip down into the mid-60s.

This weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

