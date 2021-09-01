Pop into the Sept. Pop Tarts exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you like Pop Tarts!?

If you do, you will love this new exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.

During the month of September, the museum will display works of art on the theme of Pop Tarts and pop art.

According to the museum, both are reflections of popular culture. As Pop Tarts grew in popularity, so did pop art.

The museum also said that pop art is inspired by popular and commercial culture in the western world and began as a rebellion against traditional art.

The artists featured this month have a real taste for Pop Tarts and pop art!

Artists chosen for this exhibit include: Lola Broadus, Pa’shance Lee Johnson, Emma Scoggins, Addie Tryner, Alex Bounds, Shannon Kimbriel, Thomas Seibert, Kenzie Wages, Mallory Gilbertson, Lissa Pruett Ortego, Aubri Sparkman, Rachel Woods, Lester Gire, Heidi Pitre, Colbey Sparkman, Kari Zendejas, Glenda Grubbs, Brian Rifkin and Marin Sumrall.

Can you see what we see? It’s the NEW SEPTEMBER EXHIBIT! Grab yourself a cup of coffee (or tea!) downtown and see... Posted by Hattiesburg Pocket Museum on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

You can go to the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum Facebook page for more information.

