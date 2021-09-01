Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Podcast host Joe Rogan announces COVID-19 diagnosis

Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before...
Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Podcast host Joe Rogan announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Rogan said he started having symptoms on Saturday and tested positive for the virus the following day.

“I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on,” he said.

Rogan spoke about the medications he took after his diagnosis which included the ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug. Health officials have advised strongly against the medication.

Rogan also said that his Friday show in Nashville, Tenn. has been postponed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
A woman was found deceased in the middle of the eastbound lanes of Hardy Street.
Hattiesburg Woman struck by vehicle on Hardy Street Sunday night
William Lee Garrick
Former Jones Co. Fire Council president accused of embezzling from organization
Savannah Starks, 16, has been found.
UPDATE: FCSO ends search for runaway teenager

Latest News

Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Weather slows California wildfire, but flames keep moving
Since Jasper County was not majorly affected by Ida, Jasper County sheriff’s deputies donated...
Laurel church collecting donations for Southeast Louisiana
Salvation Army hurricane relief
Salvation Army hurricane relief
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
As they transitioned to online school, teachers put together fun activities for the children to...
West Marion Primary takes time to make virtual learning fun students