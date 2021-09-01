Player of the Week - Mount Olive running back Quandarius Hubbard

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Quandarius Hubbard embodies the spirit of small-town Mount Olive. Though he stands just 5-foot-8, Hubbard is a force for the Pirates – eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing in each of the last three seasons.

“It’s kinda hard playing for Mount Olive because you got a lot of haters,” Hubbard said. “They hate, they bring you down. But you can’t bring my team down. We’re going to take it step by step, get better each day.”

“He’s not the biggest guy on the field but is heart is probably the biggest out there,” said Mount Olive head coach Dante Durr. “He’s going to give you everything he has in the weight room, on the field. So, I call him little dynamite because he pack a punch.”

The Pirates punched North Forrest in the mouth Friday with a 32-0 win to open the season.

Hubbard made plays on both sides of the ball at running back and defensive back – willing to stay on the field and do whatever he can to help Mount Olive win.

“As a senior, everybody’s looking at me as a leader now so I got to stay on them as a team,” Hubbard said.

“I believe he’s seen the ups and downs of the program and I think he’s hungrier this year than he has been in the past knowing this is his last ride,” Durr said. “I believe he’s showing the younger guys the way to do things the right way.”

Mount Olive feels it’s finally turning a corner with Hubbard and the group of seniors bringing some experience to Covington County this season.

But the Pirates are still taking it one week at a time.

“It’s always good to get your first victory of the season but we have a lot of work to do,” Durr said.

“It really felt good because we came out strong first half – came out as a team, not just one player,” said Hubbard about Mount Olive’s season-opening win. “We’re going to move on to the next, we got Bogue Chitto Friday. We gotta turn up again.”

