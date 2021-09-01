Win Stuff
Patchy fog expected after midnight, lows in the lower 70s

Rex's First Alert Weather-Wednesday-WDAM 7
By Rex Thompson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Wednesday, everyone!

We could see a little patchy fog after midnight in the Pine Belt with lows in the lower 70s.

On Thursday, look for mostly dry conditions with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Mostly clear weather and less humid air will filter into the area with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

On Friday, you can expect the dry weather to continue with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with lows in the upper 60s.

For Saturday, look for a few showers with highs around 90 and lows in the lower 70s.

For Sunday, you can expect a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

Labor Day looks to be normal with a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and T-storms with highs in around 90 and lows in the lower 70s.

Today will be partly cloudy with sunnier skies this afternoon.
Warm and muggy Wednesday; slight cool off later this week
