Non-profit flies emergency relief supplies to Hurricane Ida impact zone

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Maryland-based non-profit flew in delivery of emergency rescue and relief supplies into Hattiesburg Wednesday for Hurricane Ida impacted areas.

Alley Cat Allies loaded a small plane with food for cats and other animals, veterinary supplies such as antibiotics, wound care and triage supplies, microchips and carrying crates.

The flight departed from Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va., and arrived at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport by mid-afternoon.

“The clock is ticking. And every minute that these animals are confined, and they are without resources, it’s going to be very difficult for them,” said Alley Cat Allies President and Founder Becky Robinson. “So, that’s why we want to rush and help the groups on the ground... We’re going to be here until we’re not needed anymore which is going to be a long, long time.”

The organization will be transferring the supplies to the Humane Society of Louisiana, which will give them to Greater New Orleans and other areas affected by Hurricane Ida. They have already provided an emergency grant to the Humane Society of Louisiana for hurricane recovery efforts.

Alley Cat Allies has provided relief supplies for cats and other animals after many previous Gulf Coast hurricanes, including a massive support effort after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

