Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Non-profit flies emergency relief supplies to Hurricane Ida impact zone

Alley Cat Allies has provided relief supplies for cats and other animals after many previous...
Alley Cat Allies has provided relief supplies for cats and other animals after many previous Gulf Coast hurricanes, including a massive support effort after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.(Alley Cat Allies)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Maryland-based non-profit flew in delivery of emergency rescue and relief supplies into Hattiesburg Wednesday for Hurricane Ida impacted areas.

Alley Cat Allies loaded a small plane with food for cats and other animals, veterinary supplies such as antibiotics, wound care and triage supplies, microchips and carrying crates.

The flight departed from Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va., and arrived at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport by mid-afternoon.

“The clock is ticking. And every minute that these animals are confined, and they are without resources, it’s going to be very difficult for them,” said Alley Cat Allies President and Founder Becky Robinson. “So, that’s why we want to rush and help the groups on the ground... We’re going to be here until we’re not needed anymore which is going to be a long, long time.”

The organization will be transferring the supplies to the Humane Society of Louisiana, which will give them to Greater New Orleans and other areas affected by Hurricane Ida. They have already provided an emergency grant to the Humane Society of Louisiana for hurricane recovery efforts.

Alley Cat Allies has provided relief supplies for cats and other animals after many previous Gulf Coast hurricanes, including a massive support effort after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
A woman was found deceased in the middle of the eastbound lanes of Hardy Street.
Hattiesburg Woman struck by vehicle on Hardy Street Sunday night
Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
In Laurel, there is a report of power lines down on the intersection of University Avenue and...
Ida impacts roads, power lines in the Pine Belt

Latest News

Donations of water, non-perishable foods and cleaning supplies will be collected at the...
Covington/Jefferson Davis Baptist Assn. collecting hurricane relief supplies
Oron J. Hill riding through his flooded Algiers neighborhood
Louisiana residents find refuge in Hattiesburg hotels
Sharon VFD collecting hurricane relief supplies
Sharon VFD collecting hurricane relief supplies
Louisiana residents find refuge in Hattiesburg hotels
Louisiana residents find refuge in Hattiesburg hotels