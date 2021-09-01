New Orleans Saints to play Week One game against Packers in Florida

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - As New Orleans and the surrounding area continues its recovery effort following Hurricane Ida, the Saints won’t take the field in their home city for the foreseeable future.

The Saints announced Wednesday that their Week One game against the Green Bay Packers would be played in Jacksonville, Fla. at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3:25pm CT.

The Saints are currently in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area preparing for the upcoming game, which is where the team evacuated ahead of the storm. The team will travel to Jacksonville the day before the game.

Sean Payton said Tuesday that the Saints are preparing to be away for a month, with hopes of reeling that timeline back if circumstances allow. The team has been in Dallas since Saturday, and Payton sees that as the most likely temporary home for his team - with a return to Metairie in the near future highly unlikely.

“I think that [returning soon] would be unrealistic,” Payton said. “I think what’s more realistic is me on Wednesday saying ‘I’ll see you guys Sunday night, and here’s where we’re going to be.’”

The Saints and league have had extensive discussions with local and state governmental leaders, Entergy officials, ASM International and other key community leaders. The team will remain in regular contact as daily assessments are made, with the greatest hopes that the Saints can return home to play the balance of their home games at the Caesars Superdome as soon as it is feasible, said a statement sent by the organization Wednesday morning.

As initial 53-man rosters were finalized Tuesday, the Saints are reportedly expected to begin the season with Michael Thomas on the ‘physically unable to perform’ list, forcing the star wide receiver to spend the first six weeks on the sidelines. A new number one wide receiver will have to emerge for Jameis Winston, who Payton officially confirmed as the starter Tuesday morning.

As the Saints prepare for their first season after Drew Brees away from home, it’s reminiscent of the year before he joined the team, when they were forced to play their first home game of the 2005 season in New Jersey at the Giants’ stadium.

Even though they won’t be playing in their city for their first home game of 2021, they’ll most certainly be playing for it.

“By far, any team I’ve been on, I think this team is most equipped to handle this type of situation,” linebacker Demario Davis said. “The Saints and their entire culture - not just the team, it’s the city - is a resilient one. It’s built to almost handle and withstand these types of conditions.”

“I am proud of the collective communications that occurred between many entities in a short amount of time that led to us making this decision,” said New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson. “It is never easy to make a decision that involves not playing a Saints home game in the Caesars Superdome, but I am confident that this is the right decision for our city at this juncture. Collectively, we have a monumental task ahead of us in cleaning up the after effects left by Hurricane Ida, but it has been inspiring to see people getting right to work and starting the process. I wish to personally thank Shahid Khan, Mark Lamping and the entire Jacksonville Jaguars staff and their city leaders in offering to host our game. Our staff is working diligently to prepare for the game and we anticipate many Saints fans from across the region will be there to support Coach Payton and the Saints players.”

“We also want to thank Governor Jon Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell for their leadership during this hurricane,” said Benson. “And, of course all of the first responders and those at Entergy and everyone working to get power and water restored to our city. We are grateful for their leadership and tireless efforts.”

Season Ticket Holders will receive access to tickets prior to a general on-sale for fans. More details on ticket sales timing and policies will be released on Thursday.

