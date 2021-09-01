Win Stuff
Nearly 3,000 more Mississippians added to COVID-19 rolls

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 81 people died due to COVID-19-related circumstances, including 31 over the last week of August.(WDBJ)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – New COVID-19 cases in Mississippi continued to soar Wednesday, as the Mississippi State Department of Health said nearly 3,000 new cases had been reported.

MSDH said Wednesday that 2,939 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Tuesday across the state.

Eighty-one deaths were reported as well. Thirty-one occurred between Aug.26 and Aug. 31, including one in each of Lamar and Perry counties.

Fifty deaths were discovered during a search of death certificates between July 10 and Aug. 26, including two in each of Forrest, Jones and Lamar counties and one in each of Covington, Jasper and Marion counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 439,661 and 8,490, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 44,121 COVID-19 cases and 850 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 3,857 cases, 89 deaths
  • Forrest: 12,200 cases, 209 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,938 cases, 54 deaths
  • Jones: 12.126 cases, 193 deaths
  • Lamar: 9,517 cases, 110 deaths
  • Marion: 3,735 cases, 92 deaths
  • Perry: 1,786 cases, 45 deaths
  • Wayne: 3,838 cases, 58 deaths

MSDH also reported 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,547,351 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,164,995 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,461,663 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

