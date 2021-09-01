Win Stuff
Marion County residents helping Louisiana storm victims

A fire department truck was the first vehicle in a convoy that left Columbia for storm-affected areas of Louisiana Tuesday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of Marion County-area residents are in Louisiana to offer help to victims of Hurricane Ida.

Some officers with the Columbia Police Department, some firefighters with the Columbia Fire Department and about two dozen other residents left Columbia around noon Tuesday for a three-day relief mission to Louisiana.

They brought along a mobile command center, two search and rescue K-9 teams, one cadaver K-9 and lots of supplies donated by the Marion County community.

