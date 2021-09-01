Marion County residents helping Louisiana storm victims

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of Marion County-area residents are in Louisiana to offer help to victims of Hurricane Ida.

Some officers with the Columbia Police Department, some firefighters with the Columbia Fire Department and about two dozen other residents left Columbia around noon Tuesday for a three-day relief mission to Louisiana.

They brought along a mobile command center, two search and rescue K-9 teams, one cadaver K-9 and lots of supplies donated by the Marion County community.

