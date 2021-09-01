Win Stuff
Laurel woman dies after being hit by truck

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMPSON CO. Miss. (WLBT) - A Laurel woman has died after a truck collided with her bicycle, state police say.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 149 on the D’Lo bridge.

Cassandra Blackley, 27, died on the scene.

Investigators would only say a Dodge Dakota was traveling south on the highway when the driver collided with the bike.

MHP has not released any other details about what happened or if anyone will be charged.

