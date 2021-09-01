Win Stuff
Laurel church collecting donations for Southeast Louisiana

Disaster relief ministry preparing to send necessary items to Hurricane Ida victims
Since Jasper County was not majorly affected by Ida, Jasper County sheriff’s deputies donated...
Since Jasper County was not majorly affected by Ida, Jasper County sheriff’s deputies donated the cases to the Trinity Baptist Church disaster relief ministry.(mia monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday morning, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office loaded up a trailer with 178 cases of water and delivered them to Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel.

According to Sheriff Randy Johnson, the cases were donated to the department by a Virginia man who wanted to give back to people affected by Hurricane Ida.

Since Jasper County was not majorly affected by Ida, Jasper County sheriff’s deputies donated the cases to the Trinity Baptist Church disaster relief ministry.

The pastor, Bill Blair, says this is nothing new to their church, their passion has always been to help people, physically and spiritually.

“We started this about six years ago, with several members of our church working on a disaster relief team, and every year that we have a disaster like hurricanes or what have you, we’ll just come together with our church family and other community organizations,” says Blair.

They are sending all the supplies they gather to Southeast Louisiana, which was devastated by Hurricane Ida.

If you’d like to donate any supplies, you can call them at (601) 425-4276, or just drop the supplies off at the church’s address, at 35 Trinity Road, Laurel, MS 39443

Here is a full list of items they are collecting:

  • Bottled water
  • Gatorade/ powerade
  • Canned food items
  • Snack items
  • Baby Supplies:
    • Formula/bottles
    • Baby food
    • Baby wipes/ diapers
    • Baby wash/ lotion
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Adult hygiene products
    • Toothpaste/ toothbrushes
    • Deodorant
    • Shampoo
    • Brushes/combs
    • Bodywash/soap
    • Hand sanitizer
  • Cleaning supplies
    • Brooms/ mops
    • Gloves
    • 5-gallon buckets
    • Bleach/ mold killer
  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper
  • First aid supplies:
    • Insect repellent
    • First-aid cream
    • Benedryl cream
    • Bandaids
    • Alcohol

