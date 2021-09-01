Jones County representatives speak out on Ida recovery

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Ida left its mark throughout the Pine Belt, leaving a trail of destruction and flooding in her path.

Downed powerlines and trees were littered multiple Jones County roads, but the diligent work of Jones County Emergency Operation Center and first responders made Jones County turn around in nearly 24 hours.

“We did have some folks who received some damage to their homes. We recorded that information, passed it on and trying to get these folks some help,” said Jones County EOC Executive Director Paul Sheffield. “Jones County had a numerous amount of trees down.”

“There’s only one road that is closed now that I know,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Everybody got out and hustled and got the roads cleared up and everyone had done what they needed to do. Came together and worked proficiently.”

Though Jones County didn’t see the worst of Ida, that does not undermine the damages seen. But the representatives are proud of how quickly all their responders came together.

“Thanks to the work of the volunteer fire department, along with the board of supervisors,” said Sheffield. “They went out and the roads were cleared up, most every road was clear within an hour or two.”

“I’d like to give a shoutout to the EOC. They manned it all night long with the storm and Hurricane Ida and they did a fantastic job,” said Berlin. “The deputies did a fantastic job. Kudos to everybody. When something like this happens, we all come together and work for the best of the county.”

