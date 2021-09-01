Win Stuff
I-59 SB is backed up for miles in Hattiesburg

A broken down 18-wheeler causing traffic to back up.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler that broke down Wednesday afternoon has traffic on the SB lanes on Interstate 59 backed up near the 61-mile marker all the way to the Hardy Street exit ramp.

Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers are on the scene directing traffic. Individuals are also on the scene attempting to fix the oversized-load 18-wheeler.

TRAFFIC NOTICE: Motorists use caution traveling southbound on Interstate 59, near the 61 mile marker. Officers are on...

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Thursday, September 2, 2021

MDOT expects the issue to last till around 3 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when approaching the area.

