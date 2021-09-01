Hurricane Ida severely impacts blood supply in Miss.

Win Stuff
By Ashley Garner
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Ida has severely impacted the blood supply in our state.

Mississippi Blood Services is pleading for people to DONATE blood today

There’s a critical need for blood donations right now here at Mississippi Blood Services and anyone who is able to give blood is being asked to roll up their sleeves.

Blood drives were canceled due to Hurricane Ida, causing the agency to lose close to 200 units of blood on Monday.

Mississippi Blood Services says they were already suffering from a national and statewide blood shortage before the hurricane due to the most recent surge in COVID cases.

Now, after the hurricane, Merle Eldridge with MBS says they are worried about getting the supply back up.

”So many states and so many blood centers have been directly impacted and unable to collect blood because of Hurricane Ida,” Eldridge said. “That puts a lot of weight on the already strained system and the national blood supply and making sure every single patient across the country gets the blood they need. So that’s why it’s so important that people right here in MS step up and make sure the blood is available for those Mississippi patients.”

All blood types and platelets are needed right now.

If you’ve been vaccinated, you can still safely donate blood 14 days after your symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

