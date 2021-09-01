Win Stuff
FCSO asks for help searching for runaway teenager

Savannah Starks, 16, stands at 5-foot-10-inches, weighs 220 pounds, has brown eyes and has...
Savannah Starks, 16, stands at 5-foot-10-inches, weighs 220 pounds, has brown eyes and has brown, red and blonde box braids.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teenager.

According to the FCSO, Savannah Starks, 16, was last seen in Petal on Aug. 30, 2021, at around 10 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says Starks stands at 5-foot-10-inches, weighs 220 pounds, has brown eyes and has brown, red and blonde box braids.

If anyone has information on Starks’ whereabouts, how she may be contacted or know who she is with, please contact FCSO at (601) 544-7800 and request to speak with an investigator.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

