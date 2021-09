FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A broken-down 18-wheeler has traffic on the SB lanes on Interstate 59 backed up near the 61-mile marker.

Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers are on the scene.

TRAFFIC NOTICE: Motorists use caution traveling southbound on Interstate 59, near the 61 mile marker. Officers are on scene with a broken down 18-wheeler causing traffic to back up. Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

MDOT expects the issue to last till around 6 pm.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.

