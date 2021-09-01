Covington/Jefferson Davis Baptist Assn. collecting hurricane relief supplies

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington/Jefferson Davis Baptist Association is collecting relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Ida.

The organization is accepting donations of water, non-perishable food items and cleaning supplies.

You can drop off donations at the back driveway of the association’s offices at 310 Highway 35 in Collins.

Donations will be taken Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Just pull around the building, knock on the back door, we’ll meet you outside and help unload any items you bring,” said Tommy Broome, director of associational missions for the Covington/Jefferson Davis Baptist Association.

“I’m sure the people of Louisiana would greatly, greatly, greatly appreciate it,” said Broome. “We got a call from down there and their greatest need was water and non-perishable food items.”

The supplies will be transported to a distribution center at the First Baptist Church in Golden Meadows, Louisiana.

