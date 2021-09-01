Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Covington/Jefferson Davis Baptist Assn. collecting hurricane relief supplies

Donations of water, non-perishable foods and cleaning supplies will be collected at the...
Donations of water, non-perishable foods and cleaning supplies will be collected at the Covington/Jefferson Davis Baptist Association on Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington/Jefferson Davis Baptist Association is collecting relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Ida.

The organization is accepting donations of water, non-perishable food items and cleaning supplies.

You can drop off donations at the back driveway of the association’s offices at 310 Highway 35 in Collins.

Donations will be taken Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Just pull around the building, knock on the back door, we’ll meet you outside and help unload any items you bring,” said Tommy Broome, director of associational missions for the Covington/Jefferson Davis Baptist Association.

“I’m sure the people of Louisiana would greatly, greatly, greatly appreciate it,” said Broome. “We got a call from down there and their greatest need was water and non-perishable food items.”

The supplies will be transported to a distribution center at the First Baptist Church in Golden Meadows, Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
A woman was found deceased in the middle of the eastbound lanes of Hardy Street.
Hattiesburg Woman struck by vehicle on Hardy Street Sunday night
Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
In Laurel, there is a report of power lines down on the intersection of University Avenue and...
Ida impacts roads, power lines in the Pine Belt

Latest News

Oron J. Hill riding through his flooded Algiers neighborhood
Louisiana residents find refuge in Hattiesburg hotels
Sharon VFD collecting hurricane relief supplies
Sharon VFD collecting hurricane relief supplies
Louisiana residents find refuge in Hattiesburg hotels
Louisiana residents find refuge in Hattiesburg hotels
Donations will be collected at the EOC office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m....
Forrest County EMA, volunteer fire departments hosting Ida relief drive