Camp Shelby to be hub for FEMA, National Guard Ida relief supplies

Sgt. Kayla Martin, 113th Military Police Company, Mississippi Army National Guard, directs...
Sgt. Kayla Martin, 113th Military Police Company, Mississippi Army National Guard, directs vehicles to move forward in preparation for a convoy from Brandon, Mississippi, Sept. 1, 2021. The unit was preparing to support the hurricane relief effort in Louisiana by providing law and order as well as traffic control.(Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby will serve as a staging area for FEMA members as they prepare to deliver disaster relief efforts into Louisiana.

The Mississippi National Guard announced Wednesday that about 250 soldiers will deploy for emergency response missions in Louisiana after the approval of the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for Louisiana and Mississippi.

At the request of the State of Louisiana, Gov. Tate Reeves also approved the Emergency Management Assistance Compact request for assistance Monday as Hurricane Ida was making its way through North Mississippi.

MSNG soldiers from various companies in the 112th Military Police and the 223rd Engineer Battalion will join forces to provide personnel to assist the State of Louisiana by providing emergency debris removal and logistical distribution of supplies including food and water to citizens after Sunday’s storm.

During a news conference with Gov. Reeves Wednesday, FEMA Director Deanne Criswell highlighted the multiple resources that will be deployed to Louisianians.

MSNG will also provide lodging support to Georgia National Guard soldiers as they also will deploy support in the combined disaster relief efforts in Louisiana.

