Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Unvaccinated mother blames COVID-19 for death of unborn daughter

By KGO staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – An unvaccinated mother in San Francisco was excited to meet her baby girl, but she gave birth to a stillborn daughter earlier this month, and blames COVID-19.

Nancy Mejia should be soothing her newborn’s cries, but instead she’s wiping her own tears and planning a funeral.

“To leave your baby at the hospital, it’s very, very sad,” she said.

Last week, Mejia arrived at San Francisco General Hospital and found out her baby girl was gone.

Two days later, at 8 months pregnant, she gave birth to her stillborn daughter, Sara Ximena.

“The truth is, I feel guilty about what happened,” said Mario de Paz, Mejia’s husband.

De Paz got sick with COVID-19 at the beginning of August.

He ended up in the hospital, but thought his initial symptoms were side effects from his first dose of the COVID vaccine, so he went home to his wife and 3-year-old son, who both got very sick.

“If I could go back in time, I would have gotten vaccinated sooner,” he said.

Like 75% of pregnant women in the U.S., Mejia was unvaccinated. After she lost the baby, though, she got her first shot.

When asked if her baby was healthy before she got COVID, Mejia said: “Yes, my baby was extremely healthy. I went to all the prenatal appointments.”

To determine the baby’s cause of death, doctors told Mejia an autopsy would be needed, but she feels like it was her COVID infection.

“Everything was fine until I got a fever, cough and chills,” she said. “To the mothers who are not vaccinated, get the vaccine.”

De Paz still has some COVID symptoms and has been unable to work at his restaurant job all month.

He and Mejia have organized a GoFundMe to pay for their daughter’s burial.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for causing a...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
A woman was found deceased in the middle of the eastbound lanes of Hardy Street.
Woman struck by vehicle on Hardy Street Sunday night
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
In Laurel, there is a report of power lines down on the intersection of University Avenue and...
Ida impacts roads, power lines in the Pine Belt
The arrival of Ida Sunday will necessitate the repair/restoration of power lines and poles...
Hurricane Ida knocks out power for thousands in Mississippi

Latest News

First Alert Weather-WDAM 7-Patrick Bigbie-Tuesday morning
Sunny skies expected this afternoon, highs in the upper 80s
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
2 killed, at least 10 injured after Mississippi highway collapses
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Ida’s aftermath: No power, no flights, scant drinking water
A young lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike in New Jersey.
Police identify 19-year-old lifeguard killed by lightning at Jersey Shore