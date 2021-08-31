Traffic light received maintenance on U.S. 98 at Weathersby Rd.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The traffic alert for this area has been cleared, but traffic may still be congested near the Turtle Creek Mall.

The traffic light on U.S. Highway 98 at Weathersby road was under maintenance.

Both directions were impacted.

MDOT reported that the issue was fixed around 3 p.m.

Law enforcement was on the scene directing traffic.

