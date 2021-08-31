Win Stuff
Sunny skies expected this afternoon, highs in the upper 80s

First Alert Weather-WDAM 7-Patrick Bigbie-Tuesday morning
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Tuesday, everyone!

We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid-70s.

Today will be partly cloudy with sunnier skies this afternoon. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most of us should stay dry.

Highs will be in the upper 80s. Temperatures will fall into the lower 80s this evening with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer as highs top out in the lower 90s during the afternoon hours. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few spotty showers during the afternoon.

Nicer weather will move into the area later this week as a cold front slides through the area. While it won’t be much cooler, it will push in some much drier air into the area. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be nice and sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s with low humidity. Overnight lows will dip down into the mid-60s.

This weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

