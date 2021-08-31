Southern Miss announces 2021-22 basketball schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss head men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner announced the team’s 2021-22 schedule Tuesday.

This season will be Ladner’s third year as head coach for the Golden Eagles.

“Our schedule is the usual challenged,” Ladner said. “You are beginning to see the results of our commitment to playing teams that resonate with our fanbase as well as using our schedule to help accomplish our vision of returning Southern Miss basketball to national prominence.”

USM’s first three games will be at home with Delta State coming to Reed Green Coliseum for a Thursday exhibition on Nov. 4, 2021, at 7 p.m.

After two more home games against William Carey University on Nov. 4 and the University of Louisiana at Monroe on Nov. 12, the Golden Eagles will go on the road for a non-conference game against Texas Christian University on Nov. 15 and return home for a game against Lamar University on Nov. 21.

Southern Miss will then spend Thanksgiving in Montana when they take part in the Zootown Classic on Nov. 24-26 before taking trips to the University of South Alabama on Dec. 1 and Southern Illinois University on Dec. 4.

The Golden Eagles return home on Dec. 11 to host Loyola University New Orleans, as well as hosting the University of Jacksonville on Dec. 14.

Following the home stint, USM heads to ULM on Dec. 18 and East Carolina University on Dec. 21 to end their non-conference lineup of games.

“Jacksonville and Lamar both visit Reed Green Coliseum for return games from last year,” Ladner said. “We might have the toughest schedule in the league and we are excited about accepting that challenge.”

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season can be purchased by going online at SouthernMissTickets.com, by calling 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or (601) 266-5418, as well as visiting the Pat Ferlise Ticket Office weekdays during normal business hours. (University of Southern Mississippi)

USM’s Conference-USA slate begins with home games against Western Kentucky University on Dec. 30 and a New Year’s Day game against Marshall, before going on their annual Texas swing to face the University of Texas at San Antonio on Jan. 6, 2022, and the University of Texas at El Paso on Jan. 8.

Louisiana Tech University will then host the Golden Eagles on Jan. 13 before USM heads back home to host the Bulldogs three days later at Reed Green Coliseum, but the Golden Eagles get back on the road to go head-to-head against Middle Tennessee State University on Jan. 22.

Ladner and the Golden Eagles will end the month of January with two home games against the University of North Texas on Jan. 27 and Rice University on Jan. 29.

After the two-game home stint, USM goes on the road to face Florida International University on Feb. 3, Florida Atlantic University on Feb. 5 and rival University of Alabama at Birmingham on Feb. 10.

Southern Miss ends conference play with four of the last six games at home as they host UTSA on Feb. 17 and UTEP on Feb. 19 before going back to Texas to face North Texas on Feb. 24 and Rice on Feb. 26.

UAB comes to Reed Green Coliseum on March 2 before USM closes regular season play with a Saturday game against Charlotte on March 5.

The C-USA Tournament will take place March 9-12 at The Star in Frisco, Tx.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season can be purchased by going online at SouthernMissTickets.com, by calling 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or (601) 266-5418, as well as visiting the Pat Ferlise Ticket Office weekdays during normal business hours.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.