Power restoration efforts continue across Pine Belt

By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Several electric companies continue working to restore power after Hurricane Ida.

More than 10,000 Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association customers were without power at the peak of the storm. Numbers are rapidly changing as officials continue working.

“Our line crews are out there working as fast as they can but they’re also working as safely as they can and that’s an important thing to remember while we’re doing this,” said Leif Munkel, Manager of Member Services, PRVEPA. “We want to be able to keep our crews safe while they’re doing this and they’re working as fast as possible.”

Munkel says customers in Marion County saw the majority of the issues.

“That right now is the area that we have the biggest amount of outages and being out with the crews this morning, I was able to see a lot of the trees down on the lines. So, that seems to be the biggest issue right now,” Munkel said.

Over in Jones and Wayne counties, Dixie Electric crews continue restoration efforts. Officials say 2,772 customers were without power early this morning.

Nearly all Dixie Electric customers had power restored earlier, but we’re told additional outages have started rolling in due to the lasting impacts of the storm. However, crews are ready to respond.

“Most anyone who can work is either here making sandwiches, delivering food, we are answering phones and we have our dispatchers working back there today,” said Amanda Mills, communications assistant, Dixie Electric. “Our warehouse always stays busy during storm work getting materials ready for the guys as they need it and taking it back and forth to the field. And then of course we have our linemen and our servicemen working in the fields to restore the power.”

As for Southern Pine customers, about 16,000 were initially without power. Officials say it was mostly the eastern counties it serves that were affected, but outages were widespread.

“When you get over into Copiah, Simpson and Lawrence County, that is certainly where we saw the most damage at,” said Chris Rhodes, president & CEO, Southern Pine Electric. “But we had them system-wide all the way up to Newton and as far south as Forrest County.”

For a link to PRVEPA, Dixie Electric, Southern Pine and other live outage maps, click here.

