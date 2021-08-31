Win Stuff
Power outages still plague Mississippi, Louisiana

Over a million customers are still without power in Louisiana. Over 45,000 are out in...
Over a million customers are still without power in Louisiana. Over 45,000 are out in Mississippi. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Power outages in Mississippi numbered at 45,765 as of Tuesday afternoon, after Ida moved into and through the state Monday after making landfall in Louisiana.

Outages in Louisiana are down from Monday but are still above 1 million customers, largely in the southeastern part of the state that took the brunt of the initially Category 4 hurricane.

Outages in Mississippi were due to wind and heavy rain that likely brought down weakened trees and power lines. Affected customers are scattered in the state but the bulk of people without power are in southwestern counties, according to PowerOutage.US.

