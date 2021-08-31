Jones firefighters, Laurel church hosting relief drive for La. storm victims

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Jones County firefighters are asking you to help them provide relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Ida.

Starting Tuesday night, firefighters at the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department will begin a disaster relief drive for Louisiana residents affected by the storm.

From 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, volunteers will collect water, toiletries and non-perishable food at the fire station on Sharon Road. It’ll be done in drive-thru fashion.

Firefighters are working with Laurel’s Trinity Baptist Church in the relief drive.

“(We’re) looking for cases of water for sure, if you have five or six cases around the house, bring two or three cases, and let’s get it to people who need it,” said Capt. Brett Stewart, training officer for the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department. “Baby wipes, any kind of toiletries that you think people might need if you don’t have water, especially if you don’t have power.”

“They’d do the same for us,” Stewart said. “And I think that they have. I feel like this community, as strong as we are, we can reach out and we can touch their hearts through our service. They need to know that. They need to know that we’re here for them.”

The relief drive will also be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The church is also collecting supplies every day this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Sunday, the supplies will be delivered to hurricane-affected areas.

