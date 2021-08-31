Jasper Co. Sheriff plans to pass on water from good samaritan to La.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The community of Bay Springs is grateful to one kind samaritan.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Happ Alexander, a resident of Virginia, drove all the way to Mississippi to deliver 138 cases of bottled water.

Alexander arrived in Bay Springs on Monday at 4 a.m. After deputies helped Alexander unload his truck at the Jones County Civilian Defence center, he said he would travel back to Virginia.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said that his department had no prior relations with Alexander before Monday. While the Sheriff said he did not get to speak with Alexander personally, he said dispatch told him Alexander was a very sweet man to talk to over the phone.

“This is not the first time we have had someone do something like this,” said Johnson. “It’s just a part of living in the South or living in America.”

Since Jasper County was not greatly impacted by Ida, officials did not use the bottled water. Instead, they are giving it to the Liberty Church in Shady Grove, which is collecting goods to send to Louisiana storm victims.

“It didn’t get so bad, so we are going to try to make sure it gets passed on to someone who needs it,” said Johson.

