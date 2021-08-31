Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Hurricane Ida could temporarily spike gas prices nationwide

Hurricane Ida and Labor Day weekend could cause for temporary gas price spike.
Hurricane Ida and Labor Day weekend could cause for temporary gas price spike.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Ida ravished through the Gulf Coast and its impacts could go much further than storm damage.

According to American Automobile Association, Sunday, Aug. 29, average gas prices dropped two cents to the lowest average the nation has seen since early July. By Monday, Aug. 30, the average had already gone up one cent. AAA says this is just the beginning.

“We are almost looking at a double-edged sword here. Typically around the Labor Day holiday weekend which is coming up, we do typically see an increase in gasoline prices due to increased demand where people take road trips for that final summer weekend of the year,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “With the hurricane, we could see anywhere from three to five cents or even more of an increase in the next week.”

According to AAA, 13% of the United States’ refinery capacity is offline due to evacuations from the storm. Nine refineries were in Ida’s path and at least four shut down operations prior to the storm. Luckily, AAA says that supply is not much of a concern as of now.

“The good news is there is still plenty of gasoline stock nationwide and in the Gulf Coast prior to the hurricane, so that’ll help prices stay level some or at least from increasing substantially,” said Chabarria. “Louisiana and Mississippi being in the primary path of the storm could lead to higher prices there than other parts of the country though.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
A woman was found deceased in the middle of the eastbound lanes of Hardy Street.
Hattiesburg Woman struck by vehicle on Hardy Street Sunday night
Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
In Laurel, there is a report of power lines down on the intersection of University Avenue and...
Ida impacts roads, power lines in the Pine Belt

Latest News

Donations will be collected at the EOC office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30...
Forrest County EMA, volunteer fire departments hosting Ida relief drive
William Lee Garrick
Former Jones Co. Fire Council president accused of embezzling from organization
Gov. Tate Reeves has named Laura Hipp interim executive director of the Mississippi Development...
Hipp tapped as interim executive director of Mississippi Development Authority
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV