Hurricane Ida could temporarily spike gas prices nationwide

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Ida ravished through the Gulf Coast and its impacts could go much further than storm damage.

According to American Automobile Association, Sunday, Aug. 29, average gas prices dropped two cents to the lowest average the nation has seen since early July. By Monday, Aug. 30, the average had already gone up one cent. AAA says this is just the beginning.

“We are almost looking at a double-edged sword here. Typically around the Labor Day holiday weekend which is coming up, we do typically see an increase in gasoline prices due to increased demand where people take road trips for that final summer weekend of the year,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “With the hurricane, we could see anywhere from three to five cents or even more of an increase in the next week.”

According to AAA, 13% of the United States’ refinery capacity is offline due to evacuations from the storm. Nine refineries were in Ida’s path and at least four shut down operations prior to the storm. Luckily, AAA says that supply is not much of a concern as of now.

“The good news is there is still plenty of gasoline stock nationwide and in the Gulf Coast prior to the hurricane, so that’ll help prices stay level some or at least from increasing substantially,” said Chabarria. “Louisiana and Mississippi being in the primary path of the storm could lead to higher prices there than other parts of the country though.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.