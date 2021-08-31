Hattiesburg Zoo offering half off admission for Louisianians displaced by Ida

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Zoo is hoping to bring joy to Louisianians who may be in Mississippi that were displaced due to Hurricane Ida.

The zoo announced on Tuesday that they are offering 50% off admission for all Louisiana residents from Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, to Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

Louisiana residents must present a Louisiana driver’s license.

“Come take a mental break, get the kids outside, enjoy our splash pad, check our new animals and take some time to de-stress,” says Hattiesburg Zoo.

Hattiesburg Zoo is open Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit Hattiesburg Zoo's website

