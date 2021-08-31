Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Gas prices expected to rise after Hurricane Ida

Experts warn gas prices will rise due to Hurricane Ida.
Experts warn gas prices will rise due to Hurricane Ida.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Motorists can expect to see prices at the pump to go up.

According to AAA, the national gas price average is currently $3.15 per gallon.

An executive with Gasbuddy, a fuel-saving app, said he expects gas prices to increase between five to 15 cents per gallon due to Hurricane Ida.

The storm paused much of the gasoline refining and oil production along the Gulf Coast.

Shell, Phillips 66 and Exxon temporarily closed refineries.

About 96% of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was also brought to a halt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for causing a...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
A woman was found deceased in the middle of the eastbound lanes of Hardy Street.
Woman struck by vehicle on Hardy Street Sunday night
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall
In Laurel, there is a report of power lines down on the intersection of University Avenue and...
Ida impacts roads, power lines in the Pine Belt

Latest News

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start
Two brothers were arrested in Lyons, Ill., after two bodies were found buried in the yard. They...
2 brothers released; Probe of 2 bodies buried in yard continues in Illinois
Two brothers were arrested in Lyons, Ill., after two bodies were found buried in the yard. They...
2 brothers arrested after 2 bodies found in back yard
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Ida’s aftermath: No power, no flights, scant drinking water
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
For Biden, ending war in Afghanistan leaves tough questions