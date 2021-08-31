Forrest County EMA, volunteer fire departments hosting Ida relief drive

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Emergency Management Association and volunteer fire departments say the minimal cleanup in the county from Hurricane Ida is done. Now, it’s time to put their efforts towards helping south Louisiana.

Forrest County Fire Coordinator and Investigator Chip Brown say since they have the resources, it’s important to help those who were hit the hardest.

“A lot of us still remember Katrina and we were devastated here during Katrina. And even though Louisiana had damage of their own during Katrina, they still were the first ones on the ground here bringing us supplies and things for our citizens. So me personally, I still remember that well as well as a lot of people here in the community so what I would like to do is give back to them. It’s our turn to give to them,” Brown says.

A supply drive for those affected by Hurricane Ida is starting Tuesday and will go through next Monday.

Donations needed include:

Plastic buckets

Mops, bleach

Cleaning supplies

Personal hygiene products

Flathead shovels

Baby food

Wipes and diapers

Canned goods

Toilet paper

Bottled water

“They’re going to need water for a month. So they’re going to go through a lot of water, so don’t think that everybody taking bottled water down there – they need that. They need these cleaning supplies to muck out these houses that had water in them,” Brown explains.

Brown says they are also looking for new packs of t-shirts, socks, and undergarments. Pet food is needed as well.

“We can’t give used clothing items, but please packs of plain new t-shirts and socks and undergarments are all very important,” says Brown.

If you would like to donate larger items such as generators, saws or gas cans, those are accepted as well and will be donated directly to south Louisiana volunteer fire departments. If you would like to donate money to purchase supplies, you can send it through Cash App to $ForrestCountyFire.

“Stores are maybe opening back up, but people are out of work, so they don’t have the funds to go buy these things such as these baby diapers, dog food, we don’t think about the pets sometimes,” says Brown. “Pet food, that’s expensive and that’s going to be the last thing on their list to spend their little bit of money on. So if we could donate those type items that would be great.”

You can drop off donations at the Forrest County Emergency Management office during their operating hours or anytime at your local Forrest County volunteer fire station.

The collection ends next Monday and supplies will be sent to volunteer fire departments in south Louisiana next week.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.