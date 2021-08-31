Former Jones Co. Fire Council president accused of embezzling from organization

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The former head of the Jones County Fire Council is accused of embezzling money from the organization.

William Lee Garrick, 42, was arrested on a charge of embezzlement by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and booked into the county jail around 10 a.m.

Garrick is a former president of the Jones County Fire Council and former chief of the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department.

Dana Bumgardner, Public Information Officer for the Jones County Fire Council, released this statement on behalf of the fire council Tuesday evening:

The Jones County Fire Council is deeply saddened to report that Lee Garrick, former President of the Fire Council, has been arrested, accused of embezzling money from the county’s fire service.

To think of one of our leaders taking funds meant for the protection of the county is unthinkable and unconscionable. Those actions, if proved true, have single handedly caused a breach of trust between the citizens of Jones County and the volunteer firefighters who work so hard to protect them with no thought of compensation.

The Fire Council is in the process of reorganizing, replacing the former officers with new officers as of August 10, 2021, and taking steps to make certain this never happens again. We also continue to work with the Jones County Board of Supervisors to come up with a plan for fire service in the county.

Leaders, community servants and those in positions of trust have gone astray before. This time, it is in our house. For that, the Council remains truly sorry. The Council will continue to do all it can to make the citizens, fire departments, and firefighters whole and earn back the trust we lost from each of you. Additionally, we will continue to work with each law enforcement agency involved in the investigation, to ensure that the person responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

