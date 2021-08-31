Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Covington County road washed out by Hurricane Ida

Heavy rains during Hurricane Ida washed out a portion of Ora Williamsburg Road Sunday night.
Heavy rains during Hurricane Ida washed out a portion of Ora Williamsburg Road Sunday night.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Ida caused some road damage in Covington County.

A portion of Ora Williamsburg Road near Collins washed out overnight because of heavy rains.

Covington County emergency management director Brennon Chancellor said it could take quite some time to make repairs.

“Two portions of the road and a culvert were all blown out, heavy water flow, caused by flash flooding, caused it to blow out,” Chancellor said.

“It’s a heavily-traveled road, it’s a cut-through road a lot of people use to get back and forth, especially going to Sanderson Farms and trying to get off of (U.S.) Highway 84, cutting back across. it’s going to be a long time to fix that. It’s going to be a massive project, it’s going to take a lot of time and effort to get it taken care of.”

Chancellor said there were also some power outages in the Seminary area caused by the storm.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
A woman was found deceased in the middle of the eastbound lanes of Hardy Street.
Woman struck by vehicle on Hardy Street Sunday night
As Hurricane Ida approaches the area, some Pine Belt businesses are announcing closures ahead...
LIST: Business closures ahead of Ida
Jones County Sheriff Berlin has placed all department personnel on standby in anticipation of...
Jones County sheriff expects “all hands on deck” for Hurricane Ida
In Laurel, there is a report of power lines down on the intersection of University Avenue and...
Ida impacts roads, power lines in the Pine Belt

Latest News

Source: Miss. National Guard
Miss. sending support, manpower to Louisiana in Ida’s aftermath
Firefighters from the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department are collecting relief supplies for...
Jones firefighters, Laurel church hosting relief drive for La. storm victims
Damage assessments from Ida are still being calculated after the storm tore its way across...
Louisiana evacuees give their thoughts on leaving ahead of Ida
Gov. Tate Reeves
WATCH: Gov. Reeves addresses Ida’s impact on Mississippi