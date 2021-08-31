Covington County road washed out by Hurricane Ida

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Ida caused some road damage in Covington County.

A portion of Ora Williamsburg Road near Collins washed out overnight because of heavy rains.

Covington County emergency management director Brennon Chancellor said it could take quite some time to make repairs.

“Two portions of the road and a culvert were all blown out, heavy water flow, caused by flash flooding, caused it to blow out,” Chancellor said.

“It’s a heavily-traveled road, it’s a cut-through road a lot of people use to get back and forth, especially going to Sanderson Farms and trying to get off of (U.S.) Highway 84, cutting back across. it’s going to be a long time to fix that. It’s going to be a massive project, it’s going to take a lot of time and effort to get it taken care of.”

Chancellor said there were also some power outages in the Seminary area caused by the storm.

