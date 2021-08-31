Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Child COVID cases rise sharply after summer decline

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of children testing positive for COVID has increased 500% over the past month.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 200,000 kids received a positive result for the week ending Aug. 26. Children were 22.4% of reported weekly cases.

That number was around 38,000 during the week ending July 22.

The increase comes at the same time kids in much of the country have been going back to school.

It brings the rate of childhood infections to the same level of the winter surge, after cases had declined at the beginning of the summer.

Mortality rates for children are still extremely low.

The highest reported rate of kids dying from COVID from any state was 0.24% percent of infected children. In some states, it was zero.

Almost 4.8 million childhood COVID cases have been reported since the pandemic began, making up about 15 percent of all cases.

The age range that denotes a child varies from state to state, but with most a person’s classification as a child ends at 17 or 19 years old.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for causing a...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
A woman was found deceased in the middle of the eastbound lanes of Hardy Street.
Hattiesburg Woman struck by vehicle on Hardy Street Sunday night
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall
In Laurel, there is a report of power lines down on the intersection of University Avenue and...
Ida impacts roads, power lines in the Pine Belt

Latest News

LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
LIVE: White House COVID-19 Response Team gives briefing
The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County, Calif., heading toward Nevada.
California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation