JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Aerial images from a research institute show a birds-eye view of Hurricane Ida’s destruction.

Dakota Smith, a scientist with Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere released these images of several counties in Ida’s path.

First look at aerial imagery showing the destruction Hurricane Ida left behind. pic.twitter.com/HXXnW1bL0Z — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.