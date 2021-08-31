1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths reported in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,000 COVID-19 cases were reported as of Monday, Aug. 30, in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says 1,111 new coronavirus cases and 48 deaths were reported statewide.

Twenty-one of the deaths were reported between Aug. 25 and Aug. 30. Twenty-seven others were identified through death certificate reports from Aug. 12 and Aug. 26.

Of the new cases, 115 were reported in the Pine Belt. A total of 10 deaths were reported in the area with three in Forrest and one in Jones counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 436,722 and 8,409 respectively.

In the Pine Belt, around 49,680 COVID-19 cases and 839 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

Covington: 3,825 cases, 88 deaths

Forrest: 12,147 cases, 207 deaths

Jasper: 2,916 cases, 53 deaths

Jones: 12,024 cases, 191 deaths

Lamar: 9,480 cases, 107 deaths

Marion: 3,723 cases, 91 deaths

Perry: 1,777 cases, 44 deaths

Wayne: 3,786 cases, 58 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 352,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,541,148 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,162,099 people fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older. The Moderna vaccine and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have a minimum age requirement of 18.

Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination sites in Central and South Mississippi public health regions will remain closed Tuesday, Aug. 31. Sites in North Mississippi will operate as usual.

