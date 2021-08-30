Win Stuff
Woman struck by vehicle on Hardy Street Sunday night

A woman was found deceased in the middle of the eastbound lanes of Hardy Street.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Hardy Street last night.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 5000 block of Hardy Street just before midnight.

The woman was found deceased in the middle of the EB lanes of Hardy Street. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian stopped at the scene and fully cooperated with the police.

At this time, there are no criminal charges being filed in connection to the incident.

