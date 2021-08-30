Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Reeves to address Ida’s impact on Mississippi

Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Tate Reeves(WLBT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference Monday addressing Hurricane Ida’s impact on South Mississippi and what state leaders are doing to help residents recover.

Reeves was joined by officials with MEMA, FEMA, Department of Public Safety, Mississippi State Department of Health and the National Guard.

State officials said that while they are thankful Mississippi did not fare worse in the storm, that does not mean we are in the clear, as many people have lost power with a pending heat advisory in the coming days.

Officials also wanted to remind people to stay safe and take precautions such as not playing in floodwater and to keep running generators outdoors.

MEMA also reminded residents they can begin self-reporting any damage they received to their homes. MEMA also announced they would be working with New Orleans officials to help those that have evacuated from Louisiana currently in the state.

You can watch the press conference below.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
As Hurricane Ida approaches the area, some Pine Belt businesses are announcing closures ahead...
LIST: Business closures ahead of Ida
A woman was found deceased in the middle of the eastbound lanes of Hardy Street.
Woman struck by vehicle on Hardy Street Sunday night
Jones County Sheriff Berlin has placed all department personnel on standby in anticipation of...
Jones County sheriff expects “all hands on deck” for Hurricane Ida
A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and a 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet.
Two people injured at club shooting in Hattiesburg on Sunday morning

Latest News

Damage assessments from Ida are still being calculated after the storm tore its way across...
Louisiana evacuees give their thoughts on leaving ahead of Ida
First Alert Weather-WDAM 7- Rex -Monday
Tropical storm warning, tornado watches expire in the Pine Belt
Gov. Tate Reeves to speak on Hurricane Ida
The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for causing a...
UPDATE: Gulfport police identify man who interrupted national news coverage on Ida aftermath