WATCH: Gov. Reeves to address Ida’s impact on Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference Monday addressing Hurricane Ida’s impact on South Mississippi and what state leaders are doing to help residents recover.

Reeves was joined by officials with MEMA, FEMA, Department of Public Safety, Mississippi State Department of Health and the National Guard.

State officials said that while they are thankful Mississippi did not fare worse in the storm, that does not mean we are in the clear, as many people have lost power with a pending heat advisory in the coming days.

Officials also wanted to remind people to stay safe and take precautions such as not playing in floodwater and to keep running generators outdoors.

MEMA also reminded residents they can begin self-reporting any damage they received to their homes. MEMA also announced they would be working with New Orleans officials to help those that have evacuated from Louisiana currently in the state.

You can watch the press conference below.

